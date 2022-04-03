PHILLIPS, Joseph Louis



Joseph Louis Phillips, 85, passed March 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee. Following an honorable discharge from the US Army, Phillips obtained combined Bachelor and Master degrees in Education from San Francisco State.



Phillips led an exemplary life in Leadership roles in Education and Broadcast Television in California and Georgia. His stellar career included Educator, Administrator, Television Producer/Host, High School Principal, Emmy Award Winner (two, including five nominations) Alternative High School developer in California and Georgia.



After moving to Georgia, he was recruited to become the 1996 Olympic Village Director for Soccer (Birmingham, AL), and afterwards became Principal of DeKalb County Georgia School of the Arts (DSA), and Creator and General Manager of DeKalb Schools Educational Television Station (DCTV). After retirement from the DeKalb County School (Georgia) System he formed Phillips Video Production.



He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Torrence Phillips, two sisters Mary Moore Phillips and Grace Romero, children: Karen Phillips (Wayne Darcey) and Nathan Phillips (Michelle), stepdaughter Tahja Jackson, stepson Kirk Torrence (Jeannie) and a host of nieces and nephews, including numerous friends who will never forget the impact he had on their lives. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1 PM at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079,



(404) 294-5500.

