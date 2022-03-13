Phillipps, Leonard

PHILLIPPS, Jr., Leonard George



Leonard George Phillipps, Jr., age 81, unexpectedly passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Len was a 1959 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School in Toledo, OH. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree from Miami University (OH) in 1963, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.



Len spent 38 years working for Owens-Illinois [O-I] in, literally, every division of the company. Most of his time was spent working in the Prescription Products Division, where he rose to the position of Business Development Manager.



After retiring from O-I, Len continued to consult with the company and became extensively involved in service to the Atlanta community; much of his involvement was through the Northside Atlanta Kiwanis Club where he received the "Outstanding Kiwanian Award" and also served as its President. Len was a sponsor of the Georgia Institute of Technology's chapter of Circle K, and he was honored multiple times in the Georgia District with the "Best Advisor Award," the "Molder of Minds Award," and the "Unsung Hero Award." For more than a decade, Len also volunteered five hours per week to read for the Georgia Radio Reading Service [GaRRS], a service which provides access to the printed word for Georgia's blind and visually impaired. He received a "Certificate of Appreciation" from GaRRs for "Distinguished and Dedicated Service." Additionally, Len was a board member for the Atlanta Ministry with International Students (AMIS), where he and his wife, Barbara, sponsored six international students. Furthermore, he was a supporter and Board member for the Miami University (OH) Red and White Club which funds scholarships for Miami student-athletes.



Socially, Len was a member of Southern Ties, for which he served on the Board of Directors for 10 years and as President for 6 years. Len enjoyed dancing, tennis, golf, traveling, gardening, and attending football games and other sporting events. In particular, Len was an avid Georgia Tech and Miami (OH) fan.



Len is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara Boardman Phillipps; his three sisters, Gail Gunning, Kathy (Jeff) Fulton, and Pam Swain; his brother, Larry (Linda) Phillipps; his two sons, Scott (Shelly) Phillipps and Rob (Tracey) Phillipps; his grandchildren Brooke Phillipps, Carter Phillipps, Braden Phillipps, Kasey Phillipps, David Phillipps, and Danielle (Josh) Hodge; his cousins, Tom Phillipps and Ellen Wales; and his brother-in-law, Bob Boardman.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, atlantahumane.org.



