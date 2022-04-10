ajc logo
X

Pharr, Malinda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PHARR, Malinda

Celebration of Life Service for Malinda Domineck Pharr, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment; Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12 Noon, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Collier, Nancy
1h ago
Crandall, Charles
1h ago
Briggs, William
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top