PHARR, Malinda
Celebration of Life Service for Malinda Domineck Pharr, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment; Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12 Noon, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
