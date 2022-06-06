ajc logo
Petty, Claude

PETTY, Jr., Claude "Shine"

It is with great sadness and astonishing joy that we announce Claude "Shine" Petty's arrival in Heaven at 11:11 AM, Thursday morning, four days after his 95th birthday.

A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta 30326. The Sanctuary will open at 11 AM for viewing. A reception will follow the service. Interment at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Right From the Heart Ministries (rightfromtheheart.org; 1507 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30062) or the Claude Petty EE'50 Endowment at Georgia Tech via development.gatech.edu/ways-give or the Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring Street, NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.

