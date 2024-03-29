PETERSON, William "Bill" Fincher



William Fincher "Bill" Peterson passed away on March 24, 2024. Bill grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from Woodward Academy and received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Architecture from Tulane University. From a young age, he had a God-given talent for architecture, design and construction. He built his first house at age 10. He excelled at Tulane where he earned multiple awards. Following his graduation from Tulane, he moved to New York City, eventually settling in the East Village. As an Architect, the high-achieving, fast-paced life challenged and honed his innate skills. After initially working for an architecture firm, he started his own design business. He designed and built multiple projects in New York. Notably, his complete re-design and renovation of a Brownstone building on 14th Street in Manhattan was featured on the cover of New York Magazine. The feature article adeptly described Bill's relentless attention to detail as attacking "…design problems with the alacrity of a scientist." This project, like many others, showed Bill's unique ability to merge practicality with artistic beauty. Bill often traveled between New York, Atlanta and Ailey, Georgia. He loved the time he spent in Ailey, which was the location of his first project. Bill created fun for all and always made those close to him feel known and treasured. We will miss Bill's gentle spirit, his infectious laugh, and his steadfast loyalty to his friends and family.



Bill is survived by his parents, Mary Jane and Hugh Peterson of Ailey and Atlanta; his siblings, Hugh Peterson, III and wife, Elizabeth, Richard Russell Peterson, and Patience Eunice Peterson, all of Atlanta; and his nieces, Sarah Jane Peterson and Katherine Patience Peterson.



The graveside funeral will be held on Friday, March 29 at 4 PM at the Peterson Cemetery in Ailey.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Ailey Community Church or the Peterson Family Cemetery, P.O. Box 7, Ailey, Georgia 30410.



Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.



