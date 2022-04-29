PETERSON, Royal David



Royal David Peterson age 81 of Milton passed away on April 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Minnesota as well as California. He earned his engineering degree from Villanova University as well as an MBA from Troy University. He served in the U.S. Army as an Aviator for 8 years, piloting various aircraft while achieving numerous commendations. They include the Flying Cross, several Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. He completed his career with the rank of Captain as a flight instructor. He started three different businesses, among them being one of the first laser manufacturers in the world. He was personally responsible for over 10 patents involving lasers and their manufacturing processes. He merged his laser company and continued working for Coherent Laser, traveling all over the world as Market Develop manager until he retired in 2016. Mr. Peterson was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church. Royal "Pete" is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bulah Anne Peterson; sons, Kirk (Julie) Peterson and Kevin (Andee) Peterson as well as 7 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Providence Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 PM to 2 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.



