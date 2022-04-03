Peten, Kate

ajc logo
Age 74, died after a courageous battle of Glioblastoma on February 27, 2022 in Snellville, GA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 1:00 PM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. Katie was the first member of her family to graduate from college in 1969. Later she also earned a graduate degree in 1997. She then went on to work in education for nearly 30 years for the East Orange School District in NJ, teaching, guiding, and counseling over 3,000 kids during her tenure. She is survived by her two daughters, Tanisha Peten and Anitra Walker; grandchildren, Nasir Walker, Aiden Walker, Avery Walker, and Elise Peters; her sister Valarie Gachette; and her brother George Thomas, III. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

