PERKINS, Ann Dean



Mrs. Ann Dean Perkins had a wonderful 100 years of life. She was born April 20, 1922 in Boaz, Alabama to Ellen and Tom Dean. She passed on October 9, 2022 at her home in Cleveland, Georgia. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, cook, trout fisherman and world traveler. She was a Master Gardener and member of The Herb Society of America as well as many garden clubs. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Atlanta.



She grew up in Rockmart, Georgia, with her four sisters and two brothers: Evelyn, Clara, Doris, Brooke, Grace and Nathan. After graduating from High School she married Paul Alexander Perkins. They started a family and an adventure together, living throughout the eastern United States while Paul worked for The Southern Railway and eventually retiring in Cleveland, GA. They had four daughters: Brooke Wilson, Penny Dupree, Mary (Steve) McQueen and Pat (Tony) Mobley; Eleven grandchildren: Michael (Cami) Wilson, Tom Dupree, Chris Wilson, Greg Dupree, Jennifer (Tim) Gibson, Amy (Davis) White, Sarah Josman, Alex (Jess) McQueen, Ben Mobley; Margaret (Mac) Butler, and Drew (Rebekah) Mobley Eleven great-grandchildren: Brandyn (Bryan) Weatherford, Brittany Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Lauren White, Lindsay White, Amos Josman, Elias Josman, Albe Butler, Paul McQueen, Dean Butler, and Rhema Mobley. Mrs. Perkin was cared for by very special caretakers: Debbie and David Carder Kathleen and Mason Rodgers. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Ann's home in Cleveland, Georgia on Sunday, October 23, 2022 2:00-4:00 PM. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com.



Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA. 706-865-3101.

