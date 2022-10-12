ajc logo
X

Perkins, Ann

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PERKINS, Ann Dean

Mrs. Ann Dean Perkins had a wonderful 100 years of life. She was born April 20, 1922 in Boaz, Alabama to Ellen and Tom Dean. She passed on October 9, 2022 at her home in Cleveland, Georgia. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, cook, trout fisherman and world traveler. She was a Master Gardener and member of The Herb Society of America as well as many garden clubs. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

She grew up in Rockmart, Georgia, with her four sisters and two brothers: Evelyn, Clara, Doris, Brooke, Grace and Nathan. After graduating from High School she married Paul Alexander Perkins. They started a family and an adventure together, living throughout the eastern United States while Paul worked for The Southern Railway and eventually retiring in Cleveland, GA. They had four daughters: Brooke Wilson, Penny Dupree, Mary (Steve) McQueen and Pat (Tony) Mobley; Eleven grandchildren: Michael (Cami) Wilson, Tom Dupree, Chris Wilson, Greg Dupree, Jennifer (Tim) Gibson, Amy (Davis) White, Sarah Josman, Alex (Jess) McQueen, Ben Mobley; Margaret (Mac) Butler, and Drew (Rebekah) Mobley Eleven great-grandchildren: Brandyn (Bryan) Weatherford, Brittany Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Lauren White, Lindsay White, Amos Josman, Elias Josman, Albe Butler, Paul McQueen, Dean Butler, and Rhema Mobley. Mrs. Perkin was cared for by very special caretakers: Debbie and David Carder Kathleen and Mason Rodgers. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Ann's home in Cleveland, Georgia on Sunday, October 23, 2022 2:00-4:00 PM. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA. 706-865-3101.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

118 North Brooks Street

Cleveland, GA

30528

https://www.barrettfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’9h ago

Credit: Dave Martin

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
5h ago

The B-52s add a final concert where the band started: Athens
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
11h ago
The Latest
McMichael, Brenda
Robinson, Eleanor
Harris, Raymond
2h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
15h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top