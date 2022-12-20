PENNINGTON, William Earl



William Earl Pennington passed away on December 16, 2022 at his home in Atlanta surrounded by three generations of his family. He was 78 years old and lived a life of grace, love and generosity-accented by an untiring work ethic and an acerbic wit.



Bill was born on November 25, 1944 in Emory University Hospital. He graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1962. From there he attended Oxford College of Emory University, graduating in 1964, and Emory College of Arts and Sciences, graduating in 1966 with a BA Degree in Biology. Weeks after graduating from Emory, he enlisted in the US Army and departed for Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina for basic training, followed by Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia. He served for two years and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1968 after a one-year tour of duty at Fort McClennan in Anniston, Alabama.



Bill joined Trust Company Bank (now Truist) in 1968 and remained with the bank for 34 years. In 1983 he obtained an MBA from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. His early years at the bank were devoted to the development and implementation of data processing systems as the use of main frame computers grew, followed by years as an officer in the bank's internal audit division. He retired from the bank in 2002.



Bill's dedication to his career was surpassed only by his dedication to family, friends and community. Throughout his life he poured his heart and soul into the support and care of his family—parents, siblings and beyond. And he gave of his time, talent and resources to his community through years of service on the board of The Atlanta Opera, the board of the Atlanta Preservation Center, the board of the Buckhead Heritage Society, and the Usher Ministry and Funeral Guild of the Cathedral of St. Philip, among other organizations.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, John Herman Pennington, Jr. (1976); and his mother, Catherine Mayfield Pennington (2003). He is survived by his brother, John Charles Pennington (Geanie); and John's son and daughter, Scott David Pennington, MD, and Laura Pennington Fletcher; his brother, Robert Glenn Pennington (Julie); and Bob's sons, Joseph William Pennington and John Edward Pennington; and his sister, Catherine Pennington Owens; and Cathy's daughter, Carrie Rainey Saylor. He is also survived by four great-nieces and three great-nephews.



The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to physicians William Clyde Partin, Jr., M.D., and Tait Thomas Jones, M.D., the nurses and staff of Emory University Hospital, and the professional team at Longleaf Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion during Bill's recent illness.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions honoring Bill's memory be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip or the student scholarship fund of Oxford College of Emory University.



A Funeral Service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip at 2:00 PM, on Friday, December 23, 2022.



