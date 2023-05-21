PEERY, Charles



Charles Robert "Bob" Peery, age 94, passed away peacefully at Broad Creek Nursing Center, Hilton Head Island, SC on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Bob passed 29 days after losing his beautiful bride of seventy one years, Lidie. Simply put, Bob did not want to live without Lidie, and the family takes comfort knowing they are together again in heaven. Theirs was a true love story.



Bob was born on July 16, 1928 in Tazewell, VA. Upon graduation from Tazewell High School, Bob enrolled in Hampden-Sydney College where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity until graduating with a BA in Liberal Arts in 1950. Following his time "on the hill" at Hampden-Sydney, Bob served with the US Coast Guard, where he developed an affinity for boating. Subsequent to his service in the USCG, he enrolled in the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) School of Hospital Administration where, in 1956, he obtained his Master's Degree in Hospital Administration, thus beginning his professional career as a hospital administrator. He developed his trade at hospitals in Warrenton and Roanoke, Virginia before taking over full responsibility for the operation and development of what was then known as Portsmouth General Hospital. Under his tutelage, Portsmouth General underwent major renovation and expansion of its facilities as well as the healthcare services it offered to the community. Bob was at Portsmouth General for almost 20 years before an early onset of Macular Degeneration forced him into an early retirement.



The effect of Macular Degeneration on Bob's vision was slowly debilitating. Before the onset of the disease, he enjoyed an active life outdoors boating with his beloved friends and cohorts that made up the infamous "Bear Trap Yacht Club" –essentially, a group of boater family friends that together cruised up and down the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and Intercoastal Waterway. However, as his Macular Degeneration progressed, Bob's mobility correspondingly decreased. He could not drive, participate in yachting, or read, and eventually could not physically see his children and grandchildren grow up around him. Yet, in this difficult journey, Bob's mentality was so inspiring to his family and those that knew him well. Whereas many faced with a similar plight could be bitter and feel sorry for themselves, Bob never complained. To the contrary, he was upbeat about life, and remained as proactive as he could, especially in his effort to help family and friends. Most of all, his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit were with him to the end, and he brought joy and laughter to all around him. Bob will be painfully missed by his family and friends, but we are all better people for his presence in our lives.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Lisa Peery Humphries and her husband Greg, of Beaufort, SC; son, Robert Briggs Peery and his wife, Reta, of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren, Hayley Humphries Roberts (Ross) of New Orleans, LA, Charles Lewry Humphries of Melbourne, FL, Briggs Cooper Peery (Lucero) of New York City, NY, and Eleanor Jordan Peery of Brooklyn, NY; as well as great-grandchildren, Hill Gregory Roberts and Lidie Faye Roberts of New Orleans, LA.



Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lidie Jones Peery; his father, Charles Raymond Peery; and mother, Mary Brown Peery.



A celebration of life for both Lidie and Bob Peery will be held in September in Tazewell, VA. The family would again like to send special thanks for their compassion and kindness during this very difficult time to the nurses and staff of Broad Creek Nursing Center, Hospice of the Low Country (including Chaplain Charlie there), and the managers and caregivers of Right at Home of Bluffton, SC. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, the family would ask that any donations be made in honor of Charles Robert Peery to the "C. Robert Peery Endowed Scholarship '50" established at Hampden-Sydney College to be given to students in financial need with preference to the visually impaired. Donations to this scholarship can be made online at alumni.hsc.edu/gifts or by mail to Director of Advancement Operations, Hampden-Sydney College PO Box 637 Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943. www.Keithfuneral.com.

