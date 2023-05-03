PECH, Evelyn Alice



Born in Painesville, Ohio, on December 6, 1933. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Sylvia Arsulic; and brother, John Arsulic. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William "Bill" Pech; daughter, Janet (Cla) Allgood; son, John (Virginia Lofgren) Pech; and son, Robert (Susan) Pech; grandson, Ryan Pech; granddaughter, Hailey (Tyler) Normandia; great-granddaughter, Daphne Normandia; sister-in-law, Peggy (Bob) Johnson; and many special nieces, nephews and their children. She married Bill in college and graduated from Kent State University. She was an avid tennis player, was involved in her kids' sports, and enjoyed being a member of her bridge club for 50 years. She and Bill had an active social life and liked to play cards and eat dinner with friends. Evelyn did crafts, including stained glass, knitting and crochet. She loved going to craft shows all over the southeast. A gourmet cook, she loved cooking for her family, who especially looked forward to her famous pork and dumplings. She enjoyed traveling and went all over the world with her husband, family and friends. Evelyn loved to laugh and had a salty wit. She especially loved her grandchildren, and in the last year, her great-granddaughter was a light in her life. She passed away on April 25, 2023, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

