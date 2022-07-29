ajc logo
X

Pearce, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PEARCE, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Pearce, 79, died July 2, 2022, at his home in Smyrna. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill had a long a varied career, which included positions at Kawasaki Motors and Georgia Department of Revenue. He was a gifted artist who loved watercolor painting. He was a sports enthusiast and talented athlete who played baseball, soccer, and golf throughout his lifetime.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly, son Todd and his wife Angela, son Michael, brother Harry and his wife Gloria, extended family and many friends. A celebration of Bill's spirit was held at Light of Hope Presbyterian Church in Marietta. Thank you to all who could be there with us. Remembrances may be made to Emory Brain Health Center https://bit.ly/3PJHmcQ

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
‘DeKalb is rising’: County CEO touts progress, shares concerns9h ago
Braves still waiting to see the real Ronald Acuña
9h ago
Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone
9h ago
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
2h ago
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
2h ago
China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls
1h ago
The Latest
Norrington, Helen
1h ago
Lymon, Janet
1h ago
Spinkston, Janet
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
19h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top