PEARCE, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Pearce, 79, died July 2, 2022, at his home in Smyrna. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill had a long a varied career, which included positions at Kawasaki Motors and Georgia Department of Revenue. He was a gifted artist who loved watercolor painting. He was a sports enthusiast and talented athlete who played baseball, soccer, and golf throughout his lifetime.



Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly, son Todd and his wife Angela, son Michael, brother Harry and his wife Gloria, extended family and many friends. A celebration of Bill's spirit was held at Light of Hope Presbyterian Church in Marietta. Thank you to all who could be there with us. Remembrances may be made to Emory Brain Health Center https://bit.ly/3PJHmcQ

