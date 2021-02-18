PARHAM, Shirley



Shirley Ann Cox Parham , formerly of Atlanta and a graduate of Turner High School, passed away suddenly in Baltimore , MD, on February 9, 2021. After leaving Atlanta in mid-1960s, Shirley resided in the Washington, D.C. area for many years , primarily Upper Marlboro, MD. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment after at the Murray Family Plot at Lincoln Cemetery. Shirley has a successful career in both the Federal and District Of Columbia Governments, before retiring to Mooresville, NC with her family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Carroll Parham, son Eric Parham , daughter Anika Parham Jones, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. TODAY, public viewing 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel , 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. Services may live streamed and may be viewed at vimeo.com/murraybrothers

