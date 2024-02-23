PARHAM, Ruby



Ruby Parham of SW Atlanta passed February 18, 2024. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 26, 2024 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Dr. John Foster, officiating. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. On Sunday, Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon– 6:00 PM and Family Visitation from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





