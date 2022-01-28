Pardue, Cynthia

PARDUE (McDONALD), Cynthia "Cindy"



Cynthia "Cindy" McDonald Pardue, 75 of Dunwoody, GA died January 20, 2022, after a 7 year battle with colon cancer.



Born in Rochester, NY Cindy spent the majority of her life in the Dunwoody area. She loved her friends, tennis, knitting and Dunwoody United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Pardue was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Donald B. Pardue, Jr. and is survived by her daughters, Tracy Brener (Robert), Stephanie Pardue; grandson, Nathan Brener, granddog Parker; sister, Susie Roddenberry (Robert); brothers, Steve McDonald (Marcia), Jeff McDonald (Linda) and Billy McDonald (Linda). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to the ASPCA. A memorial service will take place at a later date.



