PAINE, Rebecca



Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Paine, age 60, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Tommy Paine officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Smyrna, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Paine, and her brother, Lee Paine. Survivors include her mother, Nancy Black Paine, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

