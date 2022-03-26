OWENS, Wilda



Wilda Owens, age 95, of Buford, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 24, 2022.



Funeral services for Wilda will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Neil Strong and Rev. Mike Fiddler officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Wilda was born May 5, 1926 in Gainesville, GA. Preceding Wilda in death was her beloved husband of 53 years, W Laurence Owens.



Wilda was a faithful member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody where she loved to teach Sunday school. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and serving the deaf community.



Wilda is survived by her son, Duane Owens (Margaret); daughter, Ginger Aster (Frank); grandchildren, Jason Owens (Nicole), and Melissa Owens; great-grandchildren, Justin, Kaitlyn, Joseph, Hudson and Madeline.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Antioch Camp Ground in Gainesville, GA, 3731 Old Altanta Road, Suwanee, GA 30024, in loving memory of "Wilda Owens".



