Ouellette, Brad

OUELLETTE, Dr. Brad



Dr. Brad Ouellette, D.C.,



(Age 49) passed away on March 13, 2021.



Brad graduated Life Chiropractic University in Marietta, Georgia. He was a highly respected Chiropractor in the Johns Creek area and specialized in bracing scoliosis patients, in addition to treating his own patients on a daily basis.



Brad was an ardent lover of sports, including hockey, golf, football and especially snowmobiling. He was born and raised in New Hampshire where he grew up to love the outdoors and gain an appreciation of the beautiful lakes that surrounded his environment.



Brad was an accomplished chef and an absolute genius in the kitchen, which was a gifted inheritance from his brother, who has established and is the proprietor of several incredible restaurants in the New Hampshire area.



Brad is survived by his wife Julie, parents Raymond and Sandra Ouellette, his brother Scott Ouellette and wife (Lynne), Uncle Ron Ouellette and wife (Annmarie), first cousin and Dear friend Brian Ouellette and wife (Alison) along with several friends and relatives who loved him dearly.



Rest in Peace Our Sweet Dr. Brad

