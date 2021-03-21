Onge, Jeanne St.

ST. ONGE, Jeanne



Jeanne St. Onge 73, of Roswell Georgia, entered into eternal rest on March 17, 2021 . Born in Woonsocket Rhode Island also residing in Ormond Beach, Florida before joining her children in Roswell in 2011. Jeanne is survived by her daughter Christine (Tom) Glavine, David (Katie) St. Onge, and 9 grandchildren. In addition to many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of life-long friends, she leaves behind her beloved sister-in-laws and frequent travel companions affectionally known as the "the golden girls".



Jeanne had worked at the A.T. Cross Company in Rhode Island for several years, and also General Electric in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Jeanne was known for her kind, compassionate spirit, infectious smile, and generous heart of gold. She enjoyed singing in the St. George Village Choir, daily walks and yes even dances with her beloved pride and joy pup Toto. She had a love of fashion and shopping but felt happiest when sharing gifts with others. Chances are if you knew Jeanne, you were on the receiving end of one of those gifts "just because". While she donated to many worthy causes, she had a passion for supporting CURE Childhood Cancer in Atlanta Georgia. Of all these things, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband Robert St.Onge, father Paul Sylvestre, her mother, Mary Sylvestre Gaudet, brother Paul and sister Jeanette.



Funeral Mass (social distance appropriate) will be held on March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CURE Childhood Cancer, www.curechildhoodcancer.org in memory of Jeanne.



