O'NEAL, Ola "Lola" Ola ("Lola") O'Neal, 88, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Winston, GA, on March 14, 1932, the youngest of six children, to parents Linnie and Joseph Fountain. She is survived by her three children, Todd, Chet, and Nanci, and grandchildren, Matt, Caitlin, and Amanda. Ola attended business school and worked for several businesses in Atlanta including the Coca-Cola Company. After marrying her true love Bill, she followed his career with the U.S. Army to Germany where she raised her three young children before returning to Georgia. Being a homemaker allowed her to do the things she loved most; cooking, entertaining, and being there for her family. Ola always loved learning people's names and had an uncanny ability to remember personal information about everyone she met. She will always be remembered for her generosity, sweet disposition and infectious laugh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to southerngracehospice.com. Her body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine.

