O'CONNOR, Robert Riley



Robert Riley O'Connor, age 72, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away suddenly of heart failure on February 15, 2022, in Ellijay, Georgia. Riley's life was filled with love and friends. He always had time for people, a story, and a hug.



Riley was born in Kansas City, MO on May 29, 1949. His parents were Grace (Bull) O'Connor and Buell O'Connor. The family moved frequently including stops in Texas City, Brownsville, and Houston, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio plus several other cities until finally coming to Atlanta, Georgia where Riley graduated from The Lovett School.



Trains, both real and models, were his passion. He was a collector since early childhood. His choice of Knox College was due to its proximity to a major rail hub in Galesburg, Illinois. There he found the trains to be a wonderful distraction. He returned to Atlanta to "get back on track" and studied one year at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, only to return to Knox College, graduating in 1971 with a major in Psychology and another "off the record" major in "Trains." Riley was also an active Social member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at Knox College.



Riley married Meredith Fradine in 1991 in Washington, D.C. in the Bishop's Garden at the Washington National Cathedral. They made their home in Brookhaven, Georgia.



Riley worked various jobs until he found work in the fields of his passion and excellence: writing and trains. He did prototype research and led seminars for Märklin model trains. He also did technical writing and developed a technical support website for Digitrax, Inc., a company that manufactures model railroad electronics. But his last, and maybe his favorite job, was part-time bookkeeper for his best friend, Bill Thomsen, retired owner of Thomsen, LTD, a cabinet making company.



He wrote a book, "Greenburg's Guide to Märklin Z", originally published by Greenburg Publishing, 1990, now out of print. The updated version of the book is now on his website, GuidetoZscale.com. Riley also wrote a blog on a variety of topics for about 10 years. "The Brookhaven Bear Report" is still on wordpress.com.



Riley was a member of Brookhaven Christian Church for 15 years, where he served faithfully in many capacities, including as a Deacon, co-chair of the Worship and Communion Preparation committees, and member of the Transportation team and two Pastor Search committees. Riley could often be found doing 'behind-the-scenes' tasks as well, to serve the church family at BCC.



In addition to his religious life, Riley was very involved in his beloved community of Brookhaven Fields, where he lived for over 30 years. He was a presence in the neighborhood and always actively involved in the many activities of the Brookhaven Fields Civic Association as well as attending many Brookhaven City Council meetings for important city issues. When he wrote an opinion, be it political or not, it was very balanced, and his opinion was respected.



Riley O'Connor was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Buell O'Connor.



Riley is survived by his spouse, Meredith Fradine O'Connor and his O'Connor cousins, Lawrence (Renny), Barbara, and Charles (Fritz), his wife, Leslie and children, Colin and Liam.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Brookhaven Christian Church (4500 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319) with the Reverend Beth Wendl and Reverend David Kenley officiating, followed by a brief time of Visitation in the outdoor Prayer Garden. From 1:00 – 3:00 PM, a Celebration of Life drop in reception will be held in the Brookhaven Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a microphone available for friends to share memories of Riley.



Riley's ashes will be buried in the Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, Illinois. You may view the obituary and sign the online guest book at the Patterson Funeral Home website.



In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Brookhaven Christian Church www.brookhavenchristian.org or to your favorite railroad/train charity.



The loved ones of Riley O'Connor wish to extend sincere thanks to Brookhaven Christian Church, friends, family, and neighbors who have been valuable support during this time and who have helped with arrangements for a "Celebration of the Life of Riley"!



