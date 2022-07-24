NUTT, Raven



Raven Ka'Lyn Nutt, age 28, passed away on July 16, 2022, in Decatur, Georgia. She is missed by her mother (Sabra Atkins), stepfather (Johnathan Atkins), and father (Chris Johnson). She also leaves behind two younger siblings, her sister (Sydnee Johnson) and brother (Jaxon Atkins). Raven was greeted in heaven by her sister, Shelbee Phillips, and grandmother, Judy "Nonnie" Nutt.



Raven was born in Longview, Texas, on June 17, 1994. Raven was beautiful, hardworking, loyal, and witty. Her spirit was infectious; she was optimistic and genuinely wanted to uplift those around her. Her short life was filled with struggles, but she never gave up. Raven loved her family and friends more than anything and would have done anything for them. Raven was the life of the party and would have wanted her loved ones to celebrate her life.



We will honor her memory at the Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens in Buford, Georgia, with a visitation on Monday, July 25, 2022, between 5:00 and 9:00 PM. Her funeral and burial service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM.



All are welcome to attend. The service colors are all shades of pink and white. The personal family florist is Siam Imports Inc. in Buford, GA.



"I have decided I'm worth something and deserve a beautiful, great life" – Raven Nutt.



Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Raven at hamiltonmillchapel.com

