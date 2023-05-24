NOEL, Grace Ann



Mrs. Grace Ann McCraw Noel, 93, of Chamblee, GA, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Village Park Senior Living community in Peachtree Corners. She was the wife of the late Robert Algernon Noel, Jr.



Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Owen Simpson McCraw, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Logwood McCraw of Lynchburg, VA, and the sister of the late Owen Simpson "Bud" McCraw, Jr. of Lynchburg, VA.



She was retired as the Program Secretary of Chamblee First United Methodist Church, where she was a member for more than sixty years. She was a dedicated wife, a wise and loving mother, and a humble Christian woman who quietly demonstrated her faith with unswerving consistency. She was also a highly accomplished artist known for her beautiful oil paintings and sketches.



She is survived by five sons, Raymond Noel of Kennesaw, GA; Gordon Noel of Canton, GA; R. Spencer Noel of Roswell, GA; Michael T. Noel of Lavonia, GA; and David Noel of Cleveland, GA; one brother, Thomas DeWitt McCraw of Lynchburg, VA; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 25 at 11 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 PM.



