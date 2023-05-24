X

Noel, Grace

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NOEL, Grace Ann

Mrs. Grace Ann McCraw Noel, 93, of Chamblee, GA, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Village Park Senior Living community in Peachtree Corners. She was the wife of the late Robert Algernon Noel, Jr.

Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Owen Simpson McCraw, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Logwood McCraw of Lynchburg, VA, and the sister of the late Owen Simpson "Bud" McCraw, Jr. of Lynchburg, VA.

She was retired as the Program Secretary of Chamblee First United Methodist Church, where she was a member for more than sixty years. She was a dedicated wife, a wise and loving mother, and a humble Christian woman who quietly demonstrated her faith with unswerving consistency. She was also a highly accomplished artist known for her beautiful oil paintings and sketches.

She is survived by five sons, Raymond Noel of Kennesaw, GA; Gordon Noel of Canton, GA; R. Spencer Noel of Roswell, GA; Michael T. Noel of Lavonia, GA; and David Noel of Cleveland, GA; one brother, Thomas DeWitt McCraw of Lynchburg, VA; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 25 at 11 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 PM.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Atlanta man’s body pulled from Lake Lanier in Hall County5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
7h ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
8h ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
9h ago
The Latest

McCully, Richard
1h ago
Horne, Claude
1h ago
Cotton, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
13h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top