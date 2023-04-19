Nix, Katerina

NIX, Katherina Dorothea



Katherina Dorothea Nix, 60, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on April 14, 2023.



Katherina was born on September 8, 1962 in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Cross Keys High School and was a Pricing Coordinator for Winn-Dixie for 25 years. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, and a lifelong fan of Elton John.



Katherina is survived by her husband, Robert Steven Nix; sons, Christopher Goins (Chiaki) and Justin Atkinson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Elisa Atkinson and Maggie Goins; parents, Richard and Louise Drane; siblings, William Drane, Debora Brown and Russell Drane; niece, Ellison Jackson (Weston); and nephew, Peter Brown.



A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherina's memory may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church's flower or music guild.



