Nichols, Mary

NICHOLS (DuVall), Mary "Mickey"



Mary "Mickey" DuVall Nichols passed away in her home surrounded by her family on May 29, at 98 years young.



Mickey was born on December 29, 1925, to Wallace O'Dell DuVall and Harriett Turner Duvall. She grew up in Atlanta, graduating from North Fulton High School, in 1943. She attended Hollins College before meeting and marrying Dr. Paul Hooper Nichols Jr., on April 28, 1945. During the war and in its immediate aftermath, they spent time in the Naval Dental Corps in Ithaca, New York, New Orleans, and Texas City, Texas. After Dr. Nichols was discharged from the Navy, Mickey and Paul moved to Toccoa, Georgia, where they lived for over 40 years and raised their four children. They developed many lifelong friends while living in Toccoa. Mickey later resumed her college studies at University of Georgia and Clemson University, studying horticulture because plants and gardening had always interested her.



Mickey was an avid bridge player and was a member of many bridge groups in Toccoa as well as Atlanta. Mickey was the consummate party giver, hosting many occasions in Toccoa and Atlanta, for friends and family. She could cook and prepare with the best. They resettled to Atlanta in 1997, and enjoyed being part of their children and grandchildren's lives. It was their delight to take the grandchildren on special trips to show them how beautiful and interesting the world is. In turn, they continued to travel the world, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, climbing Ayer's rock in the center of Australia, cruising the Mediterranean to mention a few of the great trips.



Mickey and Paul had a wonderful life together, moving periodically in Atlanta, as Mickey was searching to find her "perfect" place to live. Paul died in 2010, but Mickey stayed busy travelling to Africa, Asia and Europe. This past summer she was at the pool with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her new bathing suit. She always kept looking to move again wanting a yard for her dog Lizzie, and a garden to plant flowers despite her failing health.



Mickey is survived by her two sons, Dr. Paul Hooper Nichols III (Sharon) of Washington DC, Jimmy Nichols (Heather) of Dunwoody, GA; and daughter, Harriett Allgood (Sonny) of Toccoa, GA; seven grandchildren: Emily, Jim, Elia, Alex, Paul, Mary Margaret, and Allyson; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her youngest son, Stephen Gray Nichols. The family wishes to thank her caregivers Sheryl Dowdell, Maria Malimba, and Brad Bauer, as well as Lotus Blossom Hospice Care.



A Memorial Service will be held at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church on Monday, June 3, at 2:00, followed by a visitation and reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in the memory of Mickey Nichols to either stephenscountyhospital.com or MARIST SCHOOL, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Gifts may also be made online at marist.com/onlinegiving. Please write In Memory of Mickey Nichols in the memo line of your gift.





