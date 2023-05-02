Newsome, Margaret

NEWSOME (HERSH),



Margaret "Margey"



Margaret "Margey" Hersh Newsome passed away as peacefully as she lived her life on April 29, 2023, the day before her 84th birthday. She was Grammy, the family travel manager, the CFO, and Dr. Mom. Margaret was born to H. Gordon and Mabel L. Hersh, on April 30, 1939, in Pontiac, Michigan. She spent her early years in St. Louis, Missouri before moving to Decatur, Georgia. Margey graduated from Decatur High School, in 1957, and married Jim, or as she called him, Jimmy Newsome on September 6, 1958. She was the heart and soul of her family, raising three children, and making sure they made it to all appointments, school activities, and sports practices while Jim worked developing his business. She was always so kind, gentle and sweet, even with the effects of Alzheimer's. She was a member of the Crusaders Sunday school class at Decatur Presbyterian Church for over 50 years; the DeKalb Junior League and the Decatur Cotillion. Margaret was on the first ALTA tennis team at Druid Hills Golf Club in the early 70's and served as captain many years. She loved the friendships and competition that tennis gave her and played well into her 70s, even making it to the city finals at age 70. Margaret is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jim Newsome, who lovingly cared for her; sons, Dan (Natasha) Newsome and Ken (Cindy) Newsome; and daughter, Cynthia (Bob) Peterson. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, David L. Hersh; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Peterson. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023. at 3:00, at Decatur Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Contributions may be given to Decatur Presbyterian Church or the Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.



