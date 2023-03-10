NELSON, John C.



John C. Nelson entered into life eternal on January 24, 2023. He was born on December 20, 1932, in Des Moines, IA, to Lester C. and Goldie Spar Nelson. He spent his early school years in Arizona and Iowa. He graduated from Nebraska City, NE, High School in 1950.



He enrolled at the University of Nebraska majoring in music. After attending for two years, he entered the Navy. He spent two years in the Orient serving as a member of the Flag Band with the 7th Fleet and then two years at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the University of Nebraska where he earned his Bachelor and Master's degrees in music.



In 1959 he married fellow university student, Agnes Vesely of Wilber, NE. The couple was blessed with two sons – David and Mark. In 1962 the family moved to Iowa City, IA, where John began studies for his Ph.D. in Music which he completed in 1970. John's college teaching in music theory was done at Arkansas Polytechnic College in Russellville, AR, and at Georgia State University in Atlanta.



During his time in Atlanta, John sang in the Robert Shaw Chorale and The Atlanta Opera, performed with the Southeastern Savoyards, was active with the American Recorder Society, and directed the choir at St. James Lutheran Church in Norcross, GA. He and his wife were both active in the Atlanta Via de Cristo movement for over 25 years. The Nelson family are currently members of Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker, GA.



John is survived by his wife, Agnes; son, David and daughter-in-law, Teri of Orlando, FL; son, Mark of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Carole Nelson of Houston, TX. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2 PM at Living Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 Cooledge Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Donations may be made to the John C. Nelson Scholarship in Music Theory at Georgia State University, Living Grace Lutheran Church, or American Cancer Society.



