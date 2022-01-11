Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Naylor, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NAYLOR, Ruby

Ruby Naylor was born June 18th, 1920 and passed away December 31st 2021. She had a strong relationship with GOD and JESUS her savior. She was a loving mother and grandmother who also cared for everyone else's children as well. With her, no child was left behind. She will be greatly missed. The Viewing will be Tuesday, January 11 from 4-7. The services will be for immediate family only, Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00. At 116 Joseph E Lowery Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. 404-522-7735.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Galloway, Caroline
Dutton, Betty
2h ago
Karesh, Sanford
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top