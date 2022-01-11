NAYLOR, Ruby



Ruby Naylor was born June 18th, 1920 and passed away December 31st 2021. She had a strong relationship with GOD and JESUS her savior. She was a loving mother and grandmother who also cared for everyone else's children as well. With her, no child was left behind. She will be greatly missed. The Viewing will be Tuesday, January 11 from 4-7. The services will be for immediate family only, Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00. At 116 Joseph E Lowery Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. 404-522-7735.

