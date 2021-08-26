NARRIE, NANCY MAURINE WHEELER



In Loving Memory of



NANCY MAURINE WHEELER NARRIE



AUGUST 11, 1947 -



AUGUST 26, 2018



BELOVED MOTHER, WIFE, SISTER, AUNT, FRIEND, AND CONFIDANT TO COUNTLESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.



NANCY....YOU DEPARTED TOO SOON. WE MISS YOU EVERY DAY!





Leanne, Lindsay, Ryan, Steve, Susan, Robert, Katherine, Lyle, Elizabeth, Uncle Thomas, Jenny, Tracey, Delaney, Drew, Kristy, Josh, Casey, Dan, Avery, Candace.



We celebrate her life and can experience joy because we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with the Lord forever. May all who mourn her passing find peace and comfort in God's promise of eternal life.



We remember your memorial service September 1st, 2018, when hundreds attended to honor you.



Thank You: Rev. Allison Per-Lee, Rev. Fritz Bogar, Mrs. Susanne Mathews, Rev. Don Wade, Rev. Dr. Bob Strachan.