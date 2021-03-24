NAGAO, Dennis H.



Dennis H. Nagao died in the presence of family in Sandy Springs, GA on March 19, 2021. Born on October 14, 1953, Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years Gale, son Skylar, stepson Michael (Emily) Chameides, sister Cindy (Roy) Ziemba, daughter-in-law Tiffany Chameides, and grandchild Elijah Chameides. He was preceded in death by his parents Hiro and Mary and stepson Daniel Chameides.



Dennis grew up in Chicago, IL. He received his Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. He was a professor at Georgia Tech for 36 years, teaching organizational behavior and group performance at the Scheller College of Business.



Dennis had a radiating warmth and good humor that uplifted everyone around him. He was a wonderful conversationalist. Knowledgeable on many subjects, he was happy to engage in debate on a wide range of social and political topics, always bringing clarity, intelligence, and compassion to any discussion. His thoughtfulness and kindness were appreciated by all who knew him. His family will miss him beyond measure.



Due to coronavirus safety protocols, a private memorial will be held for close family. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.



