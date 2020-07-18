MYERS, Thellis Land Thellis Land Myers, 85, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Thellis was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi on October 17, 1934 to parents Murray Clayton Myers and Jewell Lavern Baker. As a youth, he developed a tremendous work ethic by working on the family farm in Brandon, Mississippi. Upon graduation, he attended Mississippi College before further studying at Southeastern Seminary and working as an associate pastor in Wilson, North Carolina. It was there that he met his wife, Mary Collins, where they were wed in 1959. After serving as a pastor in Aylett, Virginia, he took a job at the YMCA in High Point, North Carolina where he and Mary raised 3 children. He began working for Wallace Computer services in 1970 as a Regional Sales Manager, where he spent 22 years, including stints in Houston, Texas in 1980 and then finally in Marietta, Georgia in 1981. Retiring in 1992, Thellis continued to fulfill one of his passions, that of gardening and landscaping. In addition to maintaining his own personal residence with a wide variety plants and flowers, he took on a position with Christ Presbyterian Church where he managed the grounds and landscaping for the church there in Marietta for the next 22 years. In addition to his legacy of hard work and care in his occupations, Thellis loved travel and photography, and was an accomplished golfer. Most of all, he maintained a passion for his UNC Tarheels, which he passed on to his family! Thellis is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Mary Myers, and his 3 children and their families: Mary and David McCachern of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; Laura Thwaite and her sons Walter and Jack of Marietta, Georgia; and Murray and Jami Myers of Huntersville, North Carolina with their children, David, Michael, Rachel, Daniel, J.R, Katie and Stone. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Journey Hospice of McDonough, Georgia through www.sacredjourneyhospice.com

