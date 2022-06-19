MURPHY, Laurie Lemmons



Laurie Lemmons Murphy, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Emory University Hospital on June 12, 2022. Laurie was born June 17, 1961, in Gary, IN to William R. and Sandra Kay Lemmons. Laurie grew up in Valparaiso, IN where she graduated from Valparaiso High School. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1983 with a degree in Journalism. She was proud to be a UGA alumnus and loved her Bulldogs. Her college years were among the happiest years of her life where she made many close lifelong friends. After college, Laurie worked for 34 years with the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company where she was a National Sales Director. At the Ritz, she was very well liked and well respected and served as a mentor to many of her co-workers. She made many close lifelong friends with both colleagues and clients while working for the Ritz. In 1992 Laurie married Joe Murphy and just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on June 6th. They loved living in Roswell, GA, attending concerts, sporting events, and traveling. Many of their trips were rewards due to Laurie exceeding her sales quotas.



Laurie and Joe were avid dog lovers and were parents to their beloved dogs, Zephyr and Wrigley. For the last two years Laurie was a volunteer with the Golden Retriever Rescue Atlanta where she screened adoption candidates.



People marveled at how despite her ongoing health problems and being in constant pain, she never complained and was always upbeat. Laurie was a real joy to be around.



Laurie was preceded in death by her brother Bill and is survived by her husband, Joe; parents, Bill and Sandra Lemmons; Aunt Billie Jo Rountree and her beloved cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd Roswell, GA 30075. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 and a service at 4:00 with John Strickland officiating. Donations can be made to the following: Atlanta Human Society, Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, National Kidney Foundation.



