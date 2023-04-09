MURPHY, Anthony Cavanaugh "Tony"



Anthony Cavanaugh Murphy "Tony" passed February 19, 2023. He was a fourth generation Atlantan who traveled extensively, but always made Georgia his home. An avid photographer and cyclist, Tony loved the outdoors and climbed most of the highest peaks in North America. He was a music afficionado, played guitar for fun, loved to read, and collected eclectic, original art. Tony never married, but had many wonderful girlfriends and friends who appreciated his dry wit and searing intelligence. Standing six-foot-six, Tony stood out in a crowd, and maybe that's why he chose a low-key lifestyle close to the land. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Anderson Barrett and Charles Cavanaugh Murphy. He is survived by his brother, Philip Kevin Murphy; sister, Cary Murphy Herold (David); nieces, a nephew, and many cousins. He will be missed by all who loved him.

