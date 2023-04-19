X

Jean Carol Vance Mundy died March 31, 2023. She was born April 29, 1931, in Mexico, MO, to Henry Ross Vance and Nellie Tinsley Vance. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy Vance; and great-granddaughter, Mary Claire Parham. She is survived by her sister, Kay Vance Isgrig of Blue Springs, MO; her five children, Bruce Mundy (Jean), Barbara Mundy Exley (Tim), Elizabeth Mundy Lamb (Lonnie), Rebecca Mundy Thomas (Jackie), Beverly Mundy Weable(Trent); 12 grandchildren; Brook Mundy Peppers (Todd), Ross Mundy, Anna Mundy Parham (Brad), Vance Exley, Frances Exley Baumgartner (Matt), Tinsley Lamb Hembree (Jordan), Rachel Lamb Cox (Matthew), Taylor Lamb (Alyson), Lauren Andersen Wang (David), Emily Andersen Pitts (William), Lindsey Lugo (Tony), Michael Binette; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Jean Carol moved with her family to Atlanta in 1961, where she raised all five of her children, as well as "mothering" countless others. She was a longtime member of Northwest Presbyterian Church, where she served in many capacities. She was a vibrant, energetic servant for the Lord. There will be a private interment. A Memorial Service will be held on April 29, 2023 at 4 PM, at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance PCUSA, P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264 or online at pda.pcusa.org.




