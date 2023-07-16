MULLINS-FISK, Caroline Rebecca



Caroline Keiper Mullins Fisk died peacefully at age 98 on June 18, 2023. Caroline will be remembered for her deep love of and commitment to family, strong faith, keen mind, love of dogs and cooking (but not together) and sense of humor. A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2023 at 11 AM, at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Gahanna, Ohio (www.schoedinger.com). A Celebration of Life Service for Irv and Caroline Fisk will take place on September 10, 2023 at 2 PM, at Central Congregational Church, UCC in Atlanta, Georgia.



