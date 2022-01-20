MUIRHEAD, Karen



Karen Irene Muirhead, 68, of Alpharetta, GA went to be with her precious Lord on November 24, 2021 at her loving home after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. Karen was born in Cedar Falls, IA in April 1953 to Wayne and Irene Pelton. Soon after graduating from East High School (Waterloo, IA) in 1971 Karen earned her LPN diploma. Following acceptance to a competitive, accelerated nursing program, Karen received her associates of nursing in 1977 becoming a RN. Having a passion for serving the Lord and others, Karen served as a missionary in Liberia (1976) and Bangladesh (1980). Once returning to the States to start a family, Karen married Brent Muirhead in May 1983. Together they raised their daughter, Holly, born in 1987. Through Karen's humble and loving disposition, she touched many lives as a nurse for 47 years, 39 of those years as an ICU nurse.



Ever the adventurer, Karen had a deep love of learning and new experiences. She spent many hours a day reading novels and non-fiction. Young at heart, Karen enjoyed playing video games especially Mario Kart and Pokemon. Karen's curiosity for life led to many exciting trips all over the world and United States, hiking and trying new foods. In the last month of her life, Karen accomplished her goal of visiting every state park in Georgia.



Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Irene; her father, Wayne; and her brother, Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Brent of Alpharetta, GA; her daughter, Holly Muirhead of Roswell, GA; Her brother Dale (Sharon) Pelton of Cedar Rapids, IA; and her sister, Nancy (Bob) Anderson of Jesup, IA.



In line with Karen's wishes, she has been cremated and no service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to: "The Church in Atlanta" with the designation "Meeting Hall" at Church in Atlanta, PO Box 678, Tucker, GA 30084 or online at https://meetinghall.churchinatlanta.org.

