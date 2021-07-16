MOSKOWITZ, Harvey W.



Age 82, passed away July 15, 2021 in Atlanta, GA surrounded by family. Harvey was born in New York City on August 29, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Arla; his two brothers, Jay (Joanne) and Edward (Victoria); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



During life Harvey put together a very impressive resume. He started as a combat pilot for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, he was a Fulton County Assistant District Attorney, a Judge in Atlanta Municipal Court, the Director of Atlanta Law School Foundation, and an active member of The Knights of Columbus Chapter 11402. Along with his many career accomplishments and affiliations, he was also a man of many hobbies and interests. Harvey was an avid golfer, humanitarian, breeder of thoroughbred horses, and even a farmer of black angus cattle but his true gift was storytelling. A private funeral service will be held Friday, July 16th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choosing.



Harvey W. Moskowitz and his stories will be sorely missed by us all.



