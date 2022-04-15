Morrison, Roderick

MORRISON, Jr., Roderick



Dr. Roderick Ruel Morrison, Jr., 93 of Lawrenceville, died April 13, 2022. He served as teacher, principal, director and Area Superintendent in the Atlanta Public Schools from 1952-1976, and Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Instruction in Dekalb County from 1976-1991.



Morrison attended Morningside Elementary School graduating from the sixth grade in 1940. He later received his AB and Master's Degree from Emory University, and his doctorate from the University of Georgia. In 1960, he was selected Atlanta's Young Man of the Year in Education.



After retiring from the Dekalb school system, he received a grant from the Georgia Humanities Council in 1996 to conduct a workshop in Character Education. In 1998, he was selected to the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce to be a member of the first Gwinnett Senior Leadership Program.



Morrison served in both the U.S. Navy and Georgia Acting National Guard retiring as Captain and Commander of the 124th Public Information Detachment.



He is survived by: two daughters, Rebecca and Teresa, his sister, Gail, and four grandchildren: Katie, Brad, Robin and Chris.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, P.O. Box 6805, Atlanta, GA, 30315.



Graveside services will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.



