Morrison, John

John "Malcolm" Morrison of Alpharetta, died peacefully on December 7, 2020 at his brother's home on Lake Allatoona in Woodstock. Mr. Morrison was born on September 27, 1936 in Moultrie, GA and was the son of the late, Erline Bell Morrison and Ivey Lee Morrison. He graduated from North Fulton High School in 1954 and from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1958 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While he was at Georgia Tech, he married his high school sweetheart, Marie Lumpkin on June 8, 1956. Mr. Morrison was an active member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where he was Captain of the usher team. He was also a member of The Buckhead Boys. Malcolm enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, watching Georgia Tech football and traveling the world with Marie. In addition to his parents, Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Vera "Marie" Lumpkin Morrison; sister, Louise Rugeley Morrison Browne; sister and brother-in-law, Ann Lumpkin Norvell and Ned Wilson Norvell. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert Lee Morrison and "Happy" Strickland Morrison; nieces and nephews, Beverly Norvell Ferguson (Dwight), Carol Norvell Voglesonger (Tom), Cathy Norvell Landers (Lee). Leigh Morrison Roberts (Josh), Christy Leone Morrison, Robert "Robbie" Strickland Morrison; 8 grandnieces and grandnephews; and 15 great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity or to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in memory of Malcolm Morrison. A family graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park.





