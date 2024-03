MORGAN, Henry



Henry Otis Morgan, age 91, transitioned on March 23, 2024. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive friends at a wake on Friday, March 29, 2024, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta, Georgia, 30311.



