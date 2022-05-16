Moore, Wiiliam

MOORE Jr., William Gatewood "Bill"



Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - William Gatewood Moore Jr., a beloved and caring husband, father and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning May 11th. Bill was born January 19, 1941, in Florence, South Carolina, to William Gatewood Moore and Mary Cross Moore. He grew up in Marion, South Carolina, where he was an Eagle Scout, an acolyte at the Church of the Advent and a proud member of the 1955 state championship baseball team.



In 1959, he graduated from Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, where he was co-captain of the football team, struggled to pass French and later served on the Board of Trustees. He attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill before earning his bachelor's degree from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, North Carolina. After moving to New York City, he worked on Wall Street at Bankers Trust Company while pursuing his Master of Business Administration at Columbia University.



Bill moved to Atlanta in 1970 where he met and married Natalie Joy Norris and together they raised two sons, Will and Jim. He enjoyed a long career in the commercial real estate industry, both with The Myrick Company and his own brokerage, the WG Moore Company, specializing in the sales of office buildings and shopping centers. National Home Respiratory Care, a home health care provider he founded in 1990, was sold eight years later to Lincare.



A man with great compassion, infectious smile, and a generous heart, Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and a lifelong passion for history. Bill spent his final years in Georgetown and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.



He is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Norris Moore; and their children, William Gatewood Moore lll and James Robert Moore.



A graveside service will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina on Saturday, May 21.



