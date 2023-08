MOORE, Rosa



Rosa D. Moore, 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday August 12, 11 AM at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Decatur, GA. Visitation will be on Friday August 11, 12-8 PM. South Dekalb Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com