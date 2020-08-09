MOORE, Barbara Bierly Noted Local artist, Barbara Moore was born in 1926 in Philadelphia and passed away July 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She received her BFA from Moore College of Art and Design. Barbara leaves 4 children, Marion Kendall, Marietta, Merrie Wilner Jacksonville, Lester Moore, III Paraguay, Michael Moore, Montpelier Vermont along with eight grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Barbara continued her work as an artist throughout her life. She participated, judged and won awards for numerous shows. She was instrumental in promoting the arts through her work in Arts Councils in Georgia and Alabama as well as through her teaching of adults and children. Barbara was nominated for the Georgia Governors' Art Award in 1981. No service is planned at this time. Barbara will be inurned at the United States Naval Academy with her husband of more than 50 years.

