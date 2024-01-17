MOORE, Annie Mae



Annie Mae Moore, of Tucker, GA, passed away January 12, 2024. She was born on March 21, 1933, in Gilmer County, GA. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She was a supervisor at Sears Roebuck Company and enjoyed her work there. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 71 years. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Charles Dupree Moore, II; nephew, Dr. Rick Finley and his wife, Patty Finley; grandnieces and grandnephew; cousins, Cindy Coleman and Doug Cox. She was predeceased by her mother, Grace Reece;, father, Frank Reece; her siblings, Estelle Reece Finley and James Reece.



Annie Mae was an energetic woman who had many friends and admirers. She enjoyed cooking, crafts and collaborated on several cookbooks. She very much loved her church and her church family.



Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Chaplin Alex Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends between the hour of 12 PM until 1 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Association (alz.org) or the Shriners Hospitals for Children would be appreciated.



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



