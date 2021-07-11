Montague, Pendleton

MONTAGUE, Sr., Pendleton Read



Pendleton Read Montague, Sr., died Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was 91 years old and passed away peacefully after battling a series of health challenges over the last few years. Mr. Montague was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1930 and was raised in Coral Gables. Florida. He was the youngest son of Edgar Burwell Montague and Mary Read Montague. He was preceded in death by his older brothers Fairfax Montague of Palatka, Florida and Edgar Montague of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Ann Montague of Atlanta, his son Read Montague Jr and wife Diana Montague of Roanoke, VA; daughter Wesley Griffin and husband Keith Griffin of Dunwoody, GA, and son Taylor Montague of Marietta, GA.



Mr. Montague attended Coral Gables High School in Florida moving his senior year to North Fulton High School of Atlanta where he graduated in 1947. He was a member of the basketball and track teams. He attended Georgia Tech on a naval scholarship, was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and graduated in 1953 with a bachelors degree in industrial engineering. Upon graduation, he began active duty in the United States Navy. He rose to the rank of Captain while serving in the Naval Reserves. Mr. Montague worked for BellSouth retiring after more than 30 years of service as an assistant vice president. He was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a non-profit charitable organization. He is remembered by colleagues as tough but Kfair, and leaves behind many Atlanta friends and acquaintances.



Mr. Montague was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Cobb County. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren spread across Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Read Montague will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 2 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel located at 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Summit Counseling Center, 2750 Old Alabama Rd., #200, Johns Creek, GA 30022 or Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068.



