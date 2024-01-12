MITCHELL, Willa D.



Homegoing Services for Mrs. Willa Dean Mitchell, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Gresham, 3592 Gresham Rd., Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend Norman Thomas, II, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Mama Mitchell leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Deborah Anderson, Bonnie Masters (Ted) of California, Cheryl Mitchell, Linda Walker, and Craigie Mickens; her sons, Stanley Anderson (Cheryl) and Gregory Willoughby (April); 19 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Ransfer of California, Janice Gresham and Jacquelyn Herring; two brothers, Booker Herring (Cheryl) and Richard Herring; one sister-in-law, Brenda Johnson (Lee); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close neighbors and church friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence, Saturday at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. Live Stream of Services available at 10:55 AM at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com.





