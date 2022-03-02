MITCHELL, J.C.



Mr. J.C. Mitchell of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on February 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. Paul A.M.E Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA. Pastor Lewis E. Logan, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA. The Remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:30 AM until service hour. The family will assembly at his residence at 12:00 PM, Visitation Wednesday, March 3, 2022, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the chapel. He leaves to cherish his memories, His loving wife, Louise Mitchell; children, Mr. Timothy Mitchell, Ms. Stephanie Mitchell Giles, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar (Anika) Shepherd, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Deborah) Banks; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

