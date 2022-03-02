Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mitchell, J.C.

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MITCHELL, J.C.

Mr. J.C. Mitchell of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on February 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. Paul A.M.E Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA. Pastor Lewis E. Logan, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA. The Remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:30 AM until service hour. The family will assembly at his residence at 12:00 PM, Visitation Wednesday, March 3, 2022, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the chapel. He leaves to cherish his memories, His loving wife, Louise Mitchell; children, Mr. Timothy Mitchell, Ms. Stephanie Mitchell Giles, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar (Anika) Shepherd, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Deborah) Banks; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Connally, James
2h ago
Ellison, Elmer
2h ago
Austell, Paul
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top