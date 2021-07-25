MINER, Dorothy



Dorothy Miner passed away on July 17, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on August 29, 1921 in Baltimore, MD. She grew up in Atlanta and attended Girls' High and Atlanta Jr. College (now GA State University). As the wife of an air force officer, she lived all over the country as well as in Paris, France. She lived the last 50 years of her life in Atlanta after the death of her husband, Col. William Miner USAF. She is survived by her children, Patricia Engstrom of Atlanta, Carroll Apt of Marietta, William Miner (Fran) of Loganville, and Richard Miner (Nancy) of Arkansas. She is also survived by her brother Edward Bresee (Beverley) of Marietta, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchldren and numerous nieces and nephews as well as her loving caregivers Paula Prophete and Geraldine Senior. She dedicated her life to her family and especially prided herself on being the family Parcheesi champion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



