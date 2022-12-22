Milner, Mabel

MILNER (RHINEHART), Mabel Claire



Mabel Claire Rhinehart Milner passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on December 1, 1925 in Decatur, Alabama to Allen Claybourn and Mabel Elizabeth Bass Rhinehart. Mabel was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Douglas Milner; and her siblings, Claybourn Bass Rhinehart and Mary Allen Johnes. She is survived by her three sons, Franklin Milner (Susan), Andrew Milner (Karen), and Claybourn Milner. She is also survived by six grandchildren, A.J. Milner (Anne Marie), Carl Milner, Mark Milner (Gina), Bethany Milner, Ben Milner (America), and Elizabeth Milner. In addition, her sister-in-law, Nancy Schoonover Rhinehart; several nieces and nephews also survive her.



The family must also joyously acknowledge the dedication and outstanding care and love of all caregivers in her support team led by Annelle and Daryl Scott.



Mabel graduated from Girls High School in Rome, Georgia, as well as Shorter College. While at Shorter, Mabel was President of the Methodist Student Union and represented First Methodist Church at the International Student Conference in Illinois. After graduation, Mabel worked as a Speech teacher before marrying Douglas Milner on October 6, 1951. As a community volunteer, Mabel was an enthusiastic and tireless worker. As a young woman, she was a Girl Scout Leader and Camp Counselor. Throughout her life, she also served on many community boards. But her special love was gardening and garden club. She was a founding member and the first President of Mountain View Garden Club. She continued her garden club work by serving as President and board member of the Rome Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., Laurel District, The Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Club boards for over 20 years. Mabel chaired flower shows, tours of homes, and two Garden Club of Georgia state conventions. As GCG Chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, Mabel was instrumental in establishing the Patrons and Partners of Historic Preservation, the Historic Landscape Grant Program; the Historic Landscape Initiative; and publication of the book Seeking Eden, which was dedicated to her for her support, encouragement, and the lifelong dedication to Georgia's historic gardens and their preservation.



Because of her love of gardening and garden clubs, Mabel also served with Landscape Design Consultants, Gardening Consultants, Environmental Consultants and Rome Federated Garden Clubs, Inc.(Life Member), The Garden Club of Georgia, Deep South Clubs, Inc., National Garden Club, the Southern Garden History Society. She was recognized for her dedication, contribution, and hard work with membership in Sigma Pi Kappa for her work on historic preservation and also the Member Award of Honor for Conservation from The Deep South Region in 1999. She was also recognized by the Garden Club of Georgia, Deep South Garden Clubs, and National Garden Clubs with the Member Award of Excellence in 2012 for her many contributions to her community and the garden club.



A private burial will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Memorial service will follow at Rome First United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of her Adult Fellowship Sunday School class. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the sanctuary.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Garden Club of Georgia for Land Trust Marshall Forest c/o Marilyn McDonnell, 1311 York Street,Evans, Georgia 30809.



