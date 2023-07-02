MENDENHALL, Clarence



Clarence Bratton Mendenhall passed away peacefully at home on Father's Day, June 18, 2023. Known affectionately as CB by friends and as GA by his close family, CB was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Born on July 30, 1925, in Charlotte, NC, CB graduated from Central High School, class of 1943, and immediately enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in WWII. He served in the South Pacific, New Guinea, the Philippines, Guam, and Shanghai.



A lifetime and ardent North Carolina Tar Heel fan, particularly Tar Heel basketball, he enrolled in UNC in 1946 and graduated with the class of 1950. A member of the Chi Phi Fraternity, serving as President his senior year, he forged friendships that lasted a lifetime. He worked as a Business Manager for the Daily Tarheel, and as a veteran of the Navy, the newly formed Air Force lured him into the ROTC program to drill cadets weekly. He remained in the Air Force Reserves, attaining the rank of Captain.



He is remembered as a successful businessman, spending his corporate years with Bell & Howell out of Chicago and W.R. Bean in Atlanta, ultimately founding his own Printing Brokerage business which he ran successfully until retirement.



CB was an active member of the Buckhead Rotary attending the weekly lunches well into his 80s. He ran the Peachtree Road race for 15 years, with his son and daughter in many of those races.



CB is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Sage Mendenhall; his 2 children, Brett Mendenhall and Mary Margaret Capinas; and his stepson, David Sage Murdock. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Laurie Mendenhall; his son-in-law, Greg Capinas; and lovingly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Louise Murdock Young, Matthew Capinas, Hunter Mendenhall, Megan Capinas Jones, Palmer Mendenhall, Beau Murdock, Anabelle Murdock; and 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Bratton Capinas.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, in the name of CB Mendenhall (Class of 1950) https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=kfbs, or Peachtree Presbyterian Church, https://my.peachtreechurch.com/Give/make-a-gift, in the name of CB Mendenhall, will be greatly appreciated.



A memorial service to celebrate CB's Life will be held on July 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Kellett Chapel, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305, peachtreechurch.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com